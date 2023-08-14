It’s already been suggested that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min might be low on confidence.

That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, who was commentating on Tottenham’s draw with Brentford.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou will be glad to have a point on the board in his first game in charge.

A trip to Brentford is never an easy match, especially on the opening weekend of the season.

Just ask Arsenal, who fell to a Friday night 2-1 defeat in Brentford’s first-ever Premier League match.

There was some familiarity with Tottenham’s line-up yesterday, however, Postecoglou introduced plenty of changes.

Four debutants started the match and Son Heung-min was handed the captain’s armband for the first time.

Son would have hoped his time leading the Spurs squad would have gone better.

He gave away a penalty and couldn’t find the back of the net with several good chances.

Alan Smith suggested that Tottenham star Son is already short of confidence.

He needs to get a goal under his belt early in the season to avoid another tough campaign like last year.

Tottenham star Son short of confidence – Smith

Commentating on Tottenham’s match, Smith said: “It wasn’t an easy chance for Son. He just tried to keep it on target – the sign of a player not playing with 100 per cent confidence.”

There’s plenty of pressure on the £22m to try and fill the void left by Harry Kane leaving.

Kane is arguably irreplaceable and Tottenham have now received a huge fee which can be used to bring in another striker.

However, Son has previously won a Premier League Golden Boot and should be regularly finding the back of the net.

It would be understandable if Son was short of confidence given the season Tottenham had last year.

Spurs missed out on European football and aside from Kane, no Tottenham player covered themselves in glory.

Giving away a penalty yesterday was far from ideal for Son but he was slightly unlucky.

However, he’s been backed by Robbie Keane after being named captain and Postecolgou has suggested he could even start playing up front this season.