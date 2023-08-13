Robbie Keane left applauding after hearing news about £22m Tottenham player yesterday

Robbie Keane has taken to Instagram to congratulate Son Heung-Min after the forward was named as Tottenham Hotspur’s new captain yesterday.
It was a busy day for Tottenham on Saturday as the club confirmed their all-time top goalscorer has joined Bayern Munich.
Harry Kane’s future has dominated the headlines throughout the summer window and after the striker made his debut for Bayern in the DFL-Supercup last night, Spurs are now ready to embark on a new chapter without their talisman.
Of course, Kane looked set to take the captain’s armband with Hugo Lloris free to explore a transfer this summer.
But after the 30-year-old’s departure, Ange Postecoglou has named Son Heung-Min as his new captain, with James Maddison and Cristian Romero appointed vice-captains.
And it’s fair to say that Spurs legend Robbie Keane is delighted with Postecoglou’s choice.
Keane reacts to Son being named Tottenham captain
Son took to Instagram on Saturday evening to express his delight at being named Tottenham’s new captain.
He wrote: “A truly special moment for me and my family. To be named captain of our beautiful club is an honour of a lifetime, I will do everything to make you all proud.
“The season is here now. We have a great group of players and leaders, let’s make it one to remember!”
And Keane replied beneath the post with four round of applause emojis.
There’s arguably no one at Tottenham who is more deserving of being handed the captain’s armband than Son.
The 31-year-old has been a loyal servant to the club over the years and while Kane was heavily linked to a move to Manchester City back in 2021, Son put pen to paper on a new deal.
Of course, Kane will be a huge loss for Tottenham moving forward and Postecoglou will have to find a way to replace the Englishman’s goals.
But Son has already proven in the past that he is able to step up in Kane’s absence and handing the £22 million forward the armband will only heighten his sense of responsibility.