Robbie Keane left applauding after hearing news about £22m Tottenham player yesterday

Robbie Keane has taken to Instagram to congratulate Son Heung-Min after the forward was named as Tottenham Hotspur’s new captain yesterday.

It was a busy day for Tottenham on Saturday as the club confirmed their all-time top goalscorer has joined Bayern Munich.

Harry Kane’s future has dominated the headlines throughout the summer window and after the striker made his debut for Bayern in the DFL-Supercup last night, Spurs are now ready to embark on a new chapter without their talisman.

Of course, Kane looked set to take the captain’s armband with Hugo Lloris free to explore a transfer this summer.

But after the 30-year-old’s departure, Ange Postecoglou has named Son Heung-Min as his new captain, with James Maddison and Cristian Romero appointed vice-captains.

And it’s fair to say that Spurs legend Robbie Keane is delighted with Postecoglou’s choice.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Keane reacts to Son being named Tottenham captain

Son took to Instagram on Saturday evening to express his delight at being named Tottenham’s new captain.

He wrote: “A truly special moment for me and my family. To be named captain of our beautiful club is an honour of a lifetime, I will do everything to make you all proud.

“The season is here now. We have a great group of players and leaders, let’s make it one to remember!”

And Keane replied beneath the post with four round of applause emojis.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

There’s arguably no one at Tottenham who is more deserving of being handed the captain’s armband than Son.

The 31-year-old has been a loyal servant to the club over the years and while Kane was heavily linked to a move to Manchester City back in 2021, Son put pen to paper on a new deal.

Of course, Kane will be a huge loss for Tottenham moving forward and Postecoglou will have to find a way to replace the Englishman’s goals.

But Son has already proven in the past that he is able to step up in Kane’s absence and handing the £22 million forward the armband will only heighten his sense of responsibility.