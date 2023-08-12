Postecoglou says he could actually use £22m Tottenham player in Harry Kane’s position

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted that Son Heung-min could be an option to play as a striker this season after Harry Kane’s departure.

Spurs look set to lose their star man today. Kane reportedly signed his Bayern Munich contract at 2am last night, thus sealing a £120 million transfer to Germany.

Tottenham need someone to fill his void, and Postecoglou believes Son can.

Ange Postecoglou says he could use Son Heung-min in Harry Kane’s position at Tottenham

Replacing Harry Kane will be a monumental task for Tottenham this summer.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in the world. He guaranteed 25 goals a season for Spurs – sometimes even more – and that void will not be easy to fill.

Signing a new player will definitely be on the cards, but for the game against Brentford in the Premier League tomorrow, Tottenham need to find an internal solution.

Ange Postecoglou has hinted that Son Heung-min is an option.

He said in his press conference, as quoted by Football London: “Yeah, I wouldn’t rule it out. I’ve known Sonny for a long time and watched his career develop. There’s no doubt he could play centrally, especially with the way we play.

“That’s where the nuances lie. Managers have different ways of setting up their teams and with some teams, I could see how Sonny couldn’t play as a central striker but the way we play, and the way we’re going to play, I definitely see him as an option as a central striker.”

TBR View:

Son Heung-min can definitely play up front for Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

The £22 million (talkSPORT) South Korean has played there before for Spurs, when Kane has been unavailable. He’s definitely not a natural centre-forward like the England captain, but he’s more than capable of coming up with the goods.

For the game tomorrow, however, we think Postecoglou will go with Richarlison up top. The 26-year-old has played as a striker for Brazil and has been really successful for them.

Despite a bad season last time out, he has the quality to deliver, and he really needs to step up now that Kane is gone.