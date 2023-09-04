Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario produced a moment of magic against Burnley on Saturday.

Covering the match for Soccer Saturday, Clinton Morrison was watching on as Spurs put in a brilliant performance at Turf Moor.

Tottenham haven’t always had the best luck when travelling to Burnley.

One recent match was postponed minutes before kick-off due to heavy snow.

However, Tottenham’s travelling away fans had a much more enjoyable afternoon on Saturday.

Despite Lyle Foster’s early goal for the hosts, Tottenham were by far the better team and went on to score five unanswered goals before Josh Brownhill’s late consolation goal.

Son Heung-min’s hat-trick will fill the South Korean with confidence as he filled in for Richarlison in the centre-forward role.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Credit has to be given to Guglielmo Vicario who despite the scoreline kept Tottenham in the game against Burnley at times.

Ange Postecoglou sets his side up to play exciting, attacking football but that does occasionally leave them open at the back.

This means that the Italian is going to be asked to bail his team out at times and that proved to be the case on Saturday.

Vicario impresses for Tottenham against Burnley

Covering the match on Soccer Saturday, Morrison said: “What a save! It was [Josh] Brownhill with a good ball through to [Lyle] Foster.

“Foster burst through and it took a deflection off [Cristian] Romero and it’s going in but [Guglielmo] Vicario makes a brilliant save.

“The block from Romero is good, but the save from Vicario is outstanding. Still 3-1.”

Spurs have made some great signings this summer, but Guglielmo Vicario hasn’t always grabbed the headlines.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The nature of Postecoglou’s style of play means there’s always going to be more focus on the team’s attackers.

The Italian is a key player for Postecoglou though and has already been added to his leadership group.

His teammates are already big fans of the way he plays and he seems very comfortable with the ball at his feet which is in stark contrast to Hugo Lloris.

Burnley struggled to find a way past Vicario on Saturday and Tottenham fans will be glad that they appear to have found a suitable replacement for the French World Cup winner.

He’ll now be hoping to earn his first senior international cap with Italy over the next week.