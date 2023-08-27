Dejan Kulusevski raves about £17m Tottenham player, he’s been absolutely ‘fantastic’

Dejan Kulusevski has singled out Guglielmo Vicario for praise after Tottenham Hotspur beat Bournemouth yesterday.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium after goals from James Maddison and Kulusevski.

The win ensured Ange Postecoglou continued his unbeaten start to life in the Spurs dugout and more importantly, his side kept another clean sheet yesterday.

Tottenham have now kept two clean sheets on the bounce and after a shaky debut at Brentford, Guglielmo Vicario has impressed between the sticks.

Kulusevski caught up with Spurs Play after yesterday’s win and it’s fair to say he’s impressed with Tottenham’s new goalkeeper.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Kulusevski raves about Vicario

The Swedish winger was asked about Vicario’s composure with the ball at his feet and admitted he has been impressed with Tottenham’s new number one.

He said: “I’m really impressed by him, you know. He’s doing fantastic, I’ve seen it since the first day.

“I’m really proud of him and we’ve got to just keep helping him and he’ll help us.”

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Vicario looked slightly shaky during pre-season and even in Tottenham’s opener against Brentford a couple of weeks ago.

But the £17 million summer signing has looked assured since and put in a brilliant display against Manchester United last weekend.

The 26-year-old didn’t have a lot to do yesterday at Bournemouth but made a couple of decent stops and looked composed with the ball at his feet.

At this moment in time, Spurs seem to have picked up a gem from Italy and he appears to be a significant upgrade on Hugo Lloris.

Of course, it’s still early days and Lloris was exceptional for Tottenham over a number of years. But it’s no secret the Frenchman struggled last season and his best days are certainly behind him.