Sky Sports News have just dropped a very interesting update about Tottenham and Ansu Fati

Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Barcelona forward Ansu Fati may not be completely dead despite Brighton and Hove Albion’s emergence last night.

Spurs entered talks to sign the Spaniard yesterday on a season-long loan deal. Discussions seemed to be progressing well and a move even looked imminent at one point. However, Brighton then seemed to pip Spurs in the race.

Sky Sports, however, have a new update now.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sky Sports claim Tottenham remain interested in Ansu Fati

Tottenham have been on the lookout for a new attacker ever since Harry Kane left the club.

The North Londoners have had a great start to the season in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou, but they could still do with a better goalscorer than Richarlison.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of names already, and Ansu Fati emerged as a very serious target yesterday. However, it was widely reported that Brighton had hijacked the move.

Now, in what is an interesting turn of events, Sky Sports claim Fati is on his way to England, but not to sign for Brighton – he’ll just be continuing talks with them.

Tottenham, according to the outlet, are also still in talks and remain interested in signing him before tomorrow’s deadline.

Tom White claimed live on air: “Ansu Fati is expected to travel to the UK today to continue talks over a potential move to Brighton. The club emerged as a new destination for the Barcelona forward last night.

“Tottenham have also been in talks to sign him and they do remain interested.”

TBR View:

There have been plenty of twists and turns in this window already, so it’s never over until it’s actually over.

Fati is a fantastic talent. He was widely tipped to be the heir to Lionel Messi’s throne in Barcelona, but things just haven’t gone his way over the last year or two.

A move away from Barcelona seems certain before tomorrow night’s deadline, and it looks like it’s between Brighton and Tottenham for his signature.

Only time will tell where he’ll end up.