Brighton set to pip Tottenham to Ansu Fati loan signing – Fabrizio Romano

The Ansu Fati transfer saga has taken several twists and turns tonight amid links with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion.

For a while, it just looked like Spurs were in talks to sign the Barcelona ace on loan.

Then, this evening, there were reports suggesting it was 99 percent done as far as Tottenham were concerned.

But now, it looks like Tottenham may be getting beaten right at the finish line by Brighton, based on some major reports tonight.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has dropped not one, but two big updates involving Fati, which are bad news for Spurs fans and good news for the Seagulls faithful.

First, the Italian reported on X that Brighton had sent an official loan bid to Barca for the 20-year-old.

Although Tottenham negotiated with the Blaugrana, it looks as though their priority remains Brennan Johnson.

And then, Romano only went on to say that Brighton are now closing in on Fati, who has accepted the Seagulls as his next destination.

“Final green light soon and then here we go,” added the transfer insider.

Our view

Normally these kinds of crazy twists take place on deadline day or deadline eve, but this summer we’ve had quite a few of them.

For Spurs, there was the Kane transfer saga, which had been teased for years but then, as it actually unfolded, it was almost unbelievable.

You had the Liverpool v Chelsea clash over Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, and now, back to Spurs, there’s this twist out of nowhere regarding Brighton and Fati.

Something something dad joke about having to watch out for Seagulls swooping out of nowhere.