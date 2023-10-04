Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to RC Lens in the Champions League last night, and to make things worse, Bukayo Saka walked off the pitch in the first half due to an injury.

The Gunners took the lead early in the game through Gabriel Jesus. They looked well on their way at that point, but Lens pulled it back and picked up a win in the end. Saka’s injury is the biggest concern now.

Photo by Franco Arland/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka‘s fitness has been a concern to every Arsenal fan over the last few weeks.

The Englishman hobbled off the pitch with a knock in the North London derby against Tottenham as well as in the game against Bournemouth last weekend.

Saka, however, recovered and made himself available for the next game, but the injury he picked up last night seems a bit more serious.

The 22-year-old, who Martin Keown thinks is as ‘tough as steel‘, held his hamstring after going down. It appeared to be a muscular issue rather than a knock, which makes it very worrying.

Sky Sports journalist Gary Cotterill, however, says the feeling around the dugout at Stade Bollaert-Delelis last night was that Saka was withdrawn as a precaution and should be fine for the game against Manchester City this weekend.

He said on Sky Sports: “I don’t want to give Arsenal and England fans false hope. But the feeling around here, and not at all official, is that Saka may not be too bad.

“Perhaps a muscle strain or maybe a precaution. The club have made it clear Mikel Arteta will take no chances with any player tonight, with Manchester City around the corner. Fingers crossed. Let’s see what Arteta says later.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The Gunners need Saka vs Manchester City

Manchester City are the favourites to win every game they play, and the clash at the Emirates against Arsenal on Sunday won’t be any different.

However, the Gunners are a quality side themselves, and although they haven’t really played well this season, the underlying stats say they are a very difficult side to face.

That will give Pep Guardiola a few things to think about, but the Spaniad’s job would be so much easier if Bukayo Saka is one player he doesn’t really have to worry about because of his injury.

Arsenal’s main attacking threat would be non-existent if Saka is ruled out for that game. Hopefully, Cotterill is right and the Englishman can make it back.