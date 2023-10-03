Arsenal legend Martin Keown has demanded more protection for Bukayo Saka.

The 22-year-old Englishman suffered knocks in each of his last two games. He was in serious pain on both occasions, and that sight struck fear in Arsenal fans’ hearts.

Martin Keown says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is ‘tough as steel’

Just last month, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka broke Paul Merson’s 26-year-old record by playing in 83 consecutive Premier League games.

That is an outstanding achievement for a 22-year-old, especially considering how many times he gets kicked by his opponents every game.

Keown, who knows a thing or two about kicking players, has urged the referees to protect Saka after seeing the Englishman limp off the pitch in the last two Premier League games.

However, the Arsenal legend believes Mikel Arteta is right to continue to start Saka because he is really tough and always recovers from his injuries very quickly.

Keown told Eurosport: “I think you’ve got a play him. The thing is he needs more protection. Everybody tries to get tight to him. Everyone’s leaving a bit on him.

“This guy is tough as steel. He’s not one of them that will fall over. So, whenever I see him go down, I know it’s something real.

“He’s one of those players that we have to protect obviously, from an England point of view, from an Arsenal point of view. But you know he’s the player that is targeted. The manager, I’m sure will, whenever the team is ahead, try and get him off.

“I just feel that he’s one of those where you’ve got to try to read the scripts where you can get in front, and get him off sometimes.”

Arsenal don’t have a proper backup

Arsenal have plenty of players who can play on the right wing, but none of their options are a like-for-like replacement for Bukayo Saka.

Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are all right-footed, while although Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira can play there, they’re much more suited to a central role.

Arsenal have to make it a priority to sign a new left-footed right-winger in January, and Wolves star Pedro Neto has been heavily linked in recent days.

We think he would be an amazing signing for the Gunners.