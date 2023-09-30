Bukayo Saka potentially injured again during Arsenal v Bournemouth today

Arsenal strolled to yet another win in the Premier League today as they beat Bournemouth in a game that was easier than expected.

Amid a backdrop of potential injury problems, Arsenal cruised to the win as goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz made the difference.

However, there could be a potential problem when it comes to Saka, who appeared to be struggling with a bad injury during the game.

Bukayo Saka injured during Arsenal v Bournemouth

According to Sky Sports journalist Dan Sansom, Saka was limping around for quite some time before eventually being taken off by Mikel Arteta.

“Saka was passed fit for today but you have to question whether that was actually the case. Even so, he definitely should have been taken off sooner. He’s been limping around for ages,” Sansom pointed out.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Worrying look

Mikel Arteta knew some of his players were injured in the build up to the game so it was a surprise to see some of the names who did make the teamsheet in the end.

Of course, Saka – who now earns a whopping £195k-a-week – was vital in the win and the three points, with City losing, will now feel massive.

However, if Saka was struggling and he’s been left on longer than needed and is now injured, then it’s a big problem for Arsenal.

We’ll have to see what the prognosis is but Saka hobbling about is never a good look.

Hopefully, Saka will be just fine and ready to again next week and in Europe. If not, then Mikel Arteta might have some questions to answer.