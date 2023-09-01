Sky Sports journalist says midfielder won’t join Fulham, he could sign for Man United instead

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Sofyan Amrabat will not join Fulham, he’s in concrete talks to join Manchester United instead.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been linked with a move to sign the Fiorentina midfielder for months now. It has been clear that they want him, but Fulham’s interest emerged yesterday after they agreed a deal to sell Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

Plettenberg has now shared the latest.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat will not join Fulham

Fulham remained adamant for large parts of the window that they will not sell Joao Palhinha this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder is arguably Marco Silva’s best player. He has been magnificent for them, and his performances have caught the eye of a few big clubs.

Bayern Munich, who agreed a deal to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool last night, were on the lookout for a replacement, and Palhinha became their top target.

Now, it looks like the German champions are all set to get their man, and Fulham are on the lookout for a replacement in the middle of their park.

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Craven Cottage, but Sky Sports Germany journalist Plettenberg has rubbished those claims.

He says Amrabat will definitely not join Fulham today. Instead, he’s in talks to seal a move to Manchester United before the deadline.

He tweeted: “Sofyan #Amrabat won’t join Fulham! Instead, Fiorentina and Man Utd in concrete talks now – about a possible transfer of the 27 y/o.”

Amrabat has been desperate to leave Fiorentina and isn’t even training with the squad there. If Manchester United can reach an agreement with La Viola today, he will surely be heading to Old Trafford.