‘Next’: Romano says ‘lightning-fast’ player will join Tottenham after Phillips

The Tottenham Hotspur transfer weekend extravaganza is now under way.

Heading into this very rainy Saturday, Spurs had positioned themselves to make a host of signings.

On the other hand, you’ve also got the Harry Kane transfer saga, which experienced a big development on Friday.

Tottenham had reportedly received their final bid for Kane from Bayern Munich, who wanted a quick response.

So far, there haven’t been any big updates on that front, but in terms of incomings, we’ve got one through the door.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Tottenham have announced the signing of Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips on a five-year deal.

Spurs have reportedly landed the 18-year-old on a £2million deal, activating a clause that came into effect on Friday.

As is the case with confirmed signings, Fabrizio Romano relayed the news on his Twitter feed.

He also said that Micky van de Ven would be the next player through the Hotspur Way door after Phillips.

Our view

Phillips is an amazing prospect and it’s great to see him at Tottenham, and for such a small fee too.

He’s likely to be one of the future, though you’d like to think that he wouldn’t be joining Spurs and dropping to the Under-21s.

Phillips already has senior experience at Blackburn, so hopefully he’ll be in and around the first team and get minutes.

Meanwhile, Van de Ven is certainly one for the first team, and all signs point to him hitting the ground running at N17.

He has been labelled an ‘extraordinary’ talent, boasting to his ‘lightning-fast‘ pace and superb ball-carrying abilities.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Van de Ven has considerable experience at the highest level, and his ceiling is incredibly high.

There have been comparisons between him and Virgil van Dijk.

Let’s hope he can transform the Spurs defence the same way his compatriot transformed the Anfield back line.