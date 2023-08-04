‘On verge of agreement’: David Ornstein says Tottenham close to £43m signing

Tottenham are close signing Dutch defender Micky van de Ven as they look to strengthen the defensive ranks ahead of the new season.

Van de Ven has been mentioned for most of the summer when it comes to Tottenham and it appears like the London outfit are ready to settle on him.

After reports all week suggested things were ramping up, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now confirmed that a deal is all but agreed for Van de Ven.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham will pay around £43m for the Dutchman and he is set to fly to the UK to complete a medical in the coming days.

The signing will bring an end to Ange Postecoglou’s search for a new defender and could well mean the end of Spurs’ pursuit of Edmund Tapsoba as well.

Van de Ven will become the club’s fifth biggest signing in their history. The fee will eclipse that they paid for Davinson Sanchez, although Cristian Romero will remain the most expensive defender on the books.

Tottenham have been looking all summer for a new defender to play with Romero at the heart of the defence. And it looks like, finally, they have their man.

Big signing for Tottenham

This is what Spurs needed after landing James Maddison. They needed to follow it up with more big signings and Van de Ven certainly looks the real deal.

Tottenham were always going to be in for a big summer and it looks like Daniel Levy is backing his new manager.

Key positions are being filled and the spine of the team is looking strong. If Spurs can keep Harry Kane, then their season might well be better than some people expect.