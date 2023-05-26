Report: Erik ten Hag thinks 'outstanding' player is going to join Arsenal instead of Manchester United











Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly resigned himself to the fact that Arsenal are going to sign Declan Rice this summer.

The West Ham United star is almost certain to leave the London Stadium after the end of this season. He is a wanted man and has been linked with a move to numerous top clubs.

Arsenal seem like the favourites, but Manchester United were reported to be in the race too. The Sun share the latest on the subject now.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Erik ten Hag thinks Declan Rice is going to join Arsenal, not Manchester United

Manchester United and Arsenal are both looking for a new midfielder this summer, and unsurprisingly, they have been linked with moves for the same players.

Just this week, we told you about how the Red Devils are looking to beat Arsenal to Mason Mount’s signature with a £55 million bid.

Ten Hag’s side could well prove to be successful in their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder, but The Sun claim now that they have accepted defeat in the race to sign Declan Rice.

The report claims that Manchester United manager Ten Hag has resigned himself to the fact that Rice is likely to join Arsenal instead of moving to Old Trafford.

That is excellent news for the Gunners, who will surely go to the next level if they manage to sign Rice this summer.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

TBR View:

Declan Rice is up there with the best midfielders in the world.

The Englishman, branded as an ‘outstanding‘ player, has been absolutely incredible for club and country over the last few years, and it has always been only a matter of time before he left West Ham for a bigger side.

All signs point towards Arsenal now, and if Mikel Arteta and Edu can get this deal over the line, the Gunners will likely be in another title race next season.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming weeks.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Show all