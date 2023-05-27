‘Arsenal are the favourites’: Romano says ‘fast’ player is most likely to sign for Arsenal











Arsenal are still favourites to sign Declan Rice this summer despite reports linking the West Ham midfielder with a move to Manchester United recently.

It has long been reported that the England international is at the top of the Gunners’ transfer wishlist heading into the summer transfer window.

The north London club are likely to have fierce competition in the race to sign Rice, but according to Romano, Mikel Arteta’s side are still very much leading this race.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Romano noted that Arsenal are still the favourites to sign Rice and that they have done plenty of groundwork on this deal.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Arsenal favourites for Rice

The reporter shared what he knows about the ‘fast‘ midfielder and Arsenal.

“Yes, (Ten Hag is) an admirer and I think that’s normal, but it is the same with Mikel Arteta and I still think that Arsenal are the favourites to sign Declan Rice. They have been working on that deal, it was in January when they discussed Rice internally. They’ve already had him at the top of their list for the midfield, so I’m sure Arsenal will make a bid for Declan Rice in the next weeks,” Romano said.

Twists and turns

Arsenal may be the favourites to sign Rice right now, but we can’t help but feel that there are going to be more twists and turns in this race.

Indeed, with West Ham looking for in excess of £100m for Rice, there’s bound to be plenty of offers, counter-offers and negotiation tactics here as interested parties try to drive the price down.

Arsenal are leading this race, but we’re nowhere near the final stretch just yet.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

