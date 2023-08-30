Sky Sports journalist says 23-year-old midfield star is keen to join Leeds United now

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Leeds United are in advanced negotiations to sign Ilia Gruev.

It was reported earlier today that Daniel Farke’s side have made their move to sign the talented Bulgaria international, who plays his football at Werder Bremen in Germany.

Plettenberg has now claimed on X that this deal is ‘hot’.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Leeds United are in advanced negotiations to sign Ilia Gruev

Leeds United are desperately looking for additions in central midfield.

The Whites lost Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson in this window, and they need to replace them to give themselves the best chance of promotion back to the Premier League.

Nadiem Amiri was heavily linked, but the Bayer Leverkusen man has annoyed everyone by rejecting the Whites three times in the space of a week.

Now, it looks like Farke has turned his attention to Ilia Gruev, and Plettenberg says the Whites are in advanced negotiations to get this deal done.

He tweeted: “Yes, Ilia Gruev and @LUFC is hot.

“Not a done deal yet but advanced negotiations. Gruev keen on the move. Transfer fee: Up to €6m transfer fee!”

TBR View:

Ilia Gruev is a very good option for Leeds United.

Farke and co have just one aim this season – achieve promotion back to the Premier League after what was a disastrous campaign last time out.

Gruev, still only 23, is a fine player. He is naturally a midfielder, but he can slot in at centre-back as well, which is always an excellent option to have.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out, but these are positive signs for Leeds fans.