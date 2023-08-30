Leeds United have just made their move to try and sign Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev.

A report from The Athletic suggests the Bulgarian international is the latest player Daniel Farke has set his sights on.

Time is beginning to run out for clubs to make any final additions to their squads this summer.

It’s not been the busiest transfer window in terms of incomings at Elland Road.

However, Farke has seen plenty of important players from last season leave the club.

He’s now got just over 48 hours to replenish his squad and put together a team capable of being promoted straight back to the Premier League.

Farke has already brought in Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea who has performed very well so far.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

He’s been partnered by Archie Gray who already looks like an established senior pro despite being just 17 years old.

Leeds want to add some additional experience in this role and have now made a move to sign Ilia Gruev.

The 23-year-old has more than 30 Bundesliga appearances to his name and was courted by Ajax earlier in the window.

Leeds make their move for Gruev

The report from The Athletic suggests that Leeds have just made an approach to Werder Bremen with central midfield being their main focus for the rest of the transfer window.

Farke is supposed to already be ‘keen’ on the 23-year-old who is currently valued at £4m.

His current coach at Werder Bremen is Ole Werner, who is a big fan of the Bulgarian’s versatility.

After a match last season, he said: “He did a very good job, both in midfield and then as a defender. He showed a good performance.”

Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Leeds have also identified Celtic’s Matt O’Riley as a potential transfer target which would be a huge coup.

The Danish Under-21 international played a starring role under Ange Postecoglou in Celtic winning the treble last season.

Leeds making their move for Gruev doesn’t necessarily rule out Farke trying to sign O’Riley as well.

After selling Tyler Adams there should be money to spend in the final days of the window.

It will be interesting to see which targets end up arriving at Elland Road.