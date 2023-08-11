Sky Sports journalist provides yet another Moises Caicedo to Liverpool update

Another few hours passes by and it seems we have another view on the situation around Moises Caicedo.

In one of the most tumultuous days outside of a deadline day, Caicedo’s future has been in limbo all day, amid talk of a move to Chelsea and Liverpool.

The Reds are believed to have agreed a £111m fee with Brighton. Chelsea, meanwhile, are believed to be trying to get Caicedo to pause his medical at Anfield as they scramble together their own bid.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Caicedo, for what it’s worth, is wanting the move to Chelsea and that’s the line that Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg is pushing in his latest update.

Taking to Twitter (X), Plettenberg has said that a move to Liverpool is OFF as it stands, and that Caicedo apparently rejected the chance to join the Reds as soon as he heard of their bid.

Caicedo is clearly pushing for the move to Chelsea but as yet, there has been no final bid from the Blues.

If they do bid, it looks like Todd Boehly might end up paying more than he wanted regardless.

Caicedo is playing the game

It’s all well and good saying you want to sign for Chelsea and nobody else but then what if they don’t then bid and Liverpool withdraw their own bid? He’s then back with Brighton.

Roberto de Zerbi has spoken in no uncertain terms about Caicedo today as well and if a move doesn’t come off, he could well be left in limbo.

This is a mess in general, this one. For Liverpool, it must be infuriating. While for Chelsea, they are basically being played.