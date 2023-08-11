Report: Chelsea are now ready to outbid Liverpool for ‘fantastic’ player, he wants to join the Blues

Moises Caicedo’s transfer situation has started to heat up.

Just when we thought Harry Kane to Bayern Munich was going to be the transfer saga of the summer, Caicedo is now at the centre of a huge transfer tug of war.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool have reached an agreement with Brighton to sign Caicedo, and a medical has been booked in for this afternoon.

However, this race isn’t over yet.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea are now ready to outbid Liverpool for the ‘fantastic’ midfielder.

The Reds had bid £110m for the Ecuadorian, but now Chelsea are ready to go even higher in order to land the Brighton star.

Liverpool seemed to be closing in on this deal, but now it appears as though this race is wide open once again.

It has been reported by The Times, that Caicedo would rather join Chelsea than Liverpool, and now he may have his choice of either club.

Liverpool are usually very good at closing out these kinds of deals, but Chelsea are the kings of the hijacks.

We saw in January when they signed Mykhaylo Mudryk that the Blues can act quickly and ruthlessly to sign their top targets from under their rivals’ noses, and they could be about to do the same again.

Whether or not Liverpool are willing to go above this reported £110m figure remains to be seen, but they may have to if Chelsea do indeed push the button and attempt to blow their rivals out of the water.

Caicedo was set for a Liverpool medical this afternoon, but now, it appears as though there could be some twists an turns to come.