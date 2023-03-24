Sky Sports journalist on what he'd heard about Tuchel to Tottenham before Bayern came in











Tottenham are looking at potential new managers with the future of Antonio Conte still up in the air following his big outburst.

Conte slammed the entire club last weekend after a 3-3 draw at Southampton and hasn’t been seen since. Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have taken training, with Conte back in Italy.

By the same token, Daniel Levy has yet to make an official decision on Conte’s future. It’s expected he’ll be sacked and at the moment, a number of names are being linked with the manager’s job.

Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

One of those was Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea manager was being considered but is now set to join Bayern Munich to replace Julian Nagelsmann.

And speaking to Sky Sports this morning, German journalist Uli Kohler claimed Bayern have acted to bring Tuchel in as Tottenham and Real Madrid had already put offers forward.

“One thing which is very important. Thomas Tuchel will be the new coach of Bayern because he has so many offers at the moment from Tottenham, from Real Madrid. They thought they have to do it now because if something goes wrong in the summer, Thomas Tuchel will not be available anymore,” Kohler said.

TBR’s View: Tuchel opens the door for Nagelsmann at Spurs

While not getting Thomas Tuchel might be a kick in the teeth for some at Spurs, it could actually play into their hands.

The chance to now get Julian Nagelsmann, a coach Daniel Levy has liked for some time now, could be the ideal scenario.

Nagelsmann is a young, progressive manager with so much to offer. His sacking at Bayern is seen as harsh, but it could be to Tottenham’s gain.

Tuchel would have given them a chance of instant success. But if Spurs land Nagelsmann, you’ll be hard pushed to find a single Spurs fans upset at that appointment.