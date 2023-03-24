Tottenham now likely to consider Julian Nagelsmann following Tuchel's Bayern move











Tottenham are likely to be keen on appointing German manager Julian Nagelsmann, who lost his job at Bayern Munich overnight.

The German giants have moved to replace Nagelsmann with another reports Spurs target, Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea manager has been waiting in the wings to take over since losing his job at Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann’s sacking comes amid a run of poor results. Bayern find themselves in a fight for the Bundesliga this season and currently sit behind Borussia Dortmund in the table.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

The 35-year-old Nagelsmann was heralded at the time of his appointment in Munich. His previous work with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig at such a young age had earned him rave reviews. Indeed, even Jurgen Klopp admitted the young German was an ‘exceptional‘ manager in his own right.

The Evening Standard now reports that Tottenham are likely to be keen on appointing Nagelsmann to replace Antonio Conte.

Tottenham have yet to make an official call on Conte’s future. The Italian has been missing from training this week though and it very much seems the writing is on the wall for Conte.

Nagelsmann was admired by Daniel Levy previously. The Spurs supremo wanting to appoint him to replace Jose Mourinho before opting with Nuno Santo and then, Conte.

TBR’s View: Nagelsmann would bring a good vibe to Tottenham

It was always going to be risky business for Julian Nagelsmann to take the Bayern job. It’s such a huge step up that if you don’t win the title with ease and compete for Europe, then life gets tough quickly.

For Tottenham, though, Nagelsmann will appeal. At 35, he is very much a young manager learning his trade but he already had experience.

In reality, this could be just what Spurs need. A young, vibrant manager willing to take the shackles off and excite the crowd. Certainly, Daniel Levy could do a lot worse.