Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun could be heading for the exit door at The Emirates this summer.

Balogun enjoyed superb spell in Ligue 1 last season. He is highly-rated at Arsenal and Mikel Artet even convinced him to sign fresh terms not so long ago.

However, after such a stellar campaign in 22/23, other clubs are keen. And according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Inter Milan are looking to take Balogun from Arsenal.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Inter Milan want Folarin Balogun

Of course, news of interest from Milan is nothing brand new when it comes to Balogun. The Italian giants have already both been credited with having an admiration of Balogun.

However, Sheth took to Twitter last night to provide an update on proceedings with Balogun. And in doing so, he confirmed that an approach from Inter Milan is expected in the coming days.

Balogun is not expected to be at the forefront of Mikel Arteta’s plans next season.

Gabriel Jesus remains the main option at number nine with Eddie Nketiah further along in his development than Balogun. Further, Arteta has also experimented with the likes of Martinelli and Trossard down the middle.

Arsenal could look to use any funds from the ‘frightening‘ Balogun’s sale help them sign Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Time to move on

Balogun needs the move and Arsenal need the funds. So with that in mind, if Inter make a decent enough cash offer here, then the Gunners should accept.

It’s good for all parties really. Balogun moves to a top club in Europe. Meanwhile, Arsenal get money to go towards signings they hope will be game changing.

This is a huge summer for Arsenal right now. They need to get all aspects of their recruitment and player exits right.

And as it stands, allowing Folarin Balogun to leave for Inter Milan seems like sensible business.