Report: AC Milan and Inter Milan both want 'really talented' Arsenal star











The latest reports are suggesting that both AC Milan and Inter Milan are both wanting to sign Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun.

According to The Daily Mail, the Arsenal striker is a target for both Serie A clubs.

The same reports suggest that player, who recently switched his international allegiance to the USA, is ‘set to leave’ this summer.

Balogun made a name for himself whilst out on loan last season at Reims in Ligue 1. He managed to score 22 goals whilst on loan.

The 21 year-old wants to play regular first-team football. He is worried he won’t be able to do this at the Gunners, so he is apparently assessing his options.

Arsenal star Balogun set to leave this summer

It will be a very interesting transfer window for Arsenal. They will want to challenge for the title again next season so need to strengthen their squad.

Balogun is probably a player they wanted to keep after his very impressive season. Now, with AC Milan and Inter Milan chasing Balogun, this is now doubtful.

With the player shining in Ligue 1, he could have been a great asset for the Gunners. They lacked a goalscoring striker on many occasions this season.

If he wants consistent football, these European giants wanting him clearly want to sign him and give him that chance.

They are very tempting moves. The striker is highly-rated, and Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner thinks the 21-year-old is a ‘really talented’ player.

