Sky Sports journalist now shares how Brighton are feeling about Moises Caicedo after latest developments today

It’s becoming quite the saga when it comes to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea.

Reports overnight suggested that Liverpool have agreed a deal worth more than £100m for Caicedo, with Jurgen Klopp even confirming the news in his press conference earlier today.

However, throughout today, Chelsea have been linked with making a move for Caicedo again and the player himself is even thought to prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

For Brighton, of course, it matters little. They simply want to get the best money for their man and it looks like they’re going to get that a huge sum in the end.

And according to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, nothing has changed as far as Brighton are concerned, which could be good news for Liverpool.

Caicedo himself is obviously biding his time right down to the last minute. Whether or not he eventually gets in the car and heads to Liverpool, remains to be seen.

Caicedo could make himself look silly in the end

There was a risk Caicedo did this in January when he tried to force the move to Arsenal and now, he risks it again.

If Caicedo sits in London waiting for Chelsea to simply come in for more money and in turn, give him more money, it is a bit of a bad look for the player himself.

Of course, he might not care in the end. But if Liverpool don’t get this over the line and Caicedo ends up denying them to get his move to Chelsea, it will stink a bit.