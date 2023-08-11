‘Second thoughts’: Sky Sports journalist shares worrying Caicedo update for Liverpool fans

Moises Caicedo to Liverpool appeared all but done last night but there could now be a fresh twist.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been going head to head on the deal but it looked last night like the Reds had got it done.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp has even admitted since that a deal is in place for Caicedo.

However, all is not lost for Chelsea it seems either

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Caicedo remains in London and is apparently having second thoughts on signing for Liverpool. He was due to travel for a medical, but has not made his move as yet.

Caicedo is believed to be the subject of a huge bidding war between Liverpool and Chelsea which culminated last night.

The Reds are ready to pay more than £100m for Caicedo but it seems Chelsea haven’t given up either.

The player himself was initially all in on a move to Chelsea. That thought process, it seems, is keeping him lingering around in the hope that the Blues do pull something out of the bag.

Make your mind up time

This is a nightmare for Liverpool and Chelsea and brilliant for Brighton.

They’ve played this perfectly and now got two clubs putting up huge money for a player they paid hardly anything for not too long ago.

If Caicedo is sticking around then it means he’s obviously hoping for something to either change, or be given the full nod.

Either way, Liverpool won’t be too happy he’s doing this. And in the end, it might even force a rethink from the club if they feel he’s not fully committed.