Everton manager Sean Dyche now wants to sign West Ham United forward Danny Ings in the final days of the transfer window.

A report from The Sun has outlined Everton’s attempts to improve their squad before deadline day.

This season couldn’t have started much worse for Everton in what’s likely to be their final campaign at Goodison Park.

A 1-0 defeat to Fulham on the opening day was followed up by a hammering from Aston Villa.

They suffered another close defeat to Wolves yesterday as they once again failed to convert their chances.

It’s been a problem for some time and has seen them sink to the bottom of the Premier League.

Everton look like they’re about to sign their second forward of the summer by bringing in Beto from Udinese.

Youssef Chermiti was handed his debut yesterday but couldn’t make up for the loss of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sean Dyche now wants a reunion with Danny Ings who looks unlikely to play too many minutes at West Ham this summer.

Whether David Moyes will be happy to sell him just six months after he arrived at the London Stadium is yet to be seen.

Sean Dyche wants to sign Danny Ings

The report from The Sun has shared that Dyche is keen on a reunion with the ‘brilliant’ forward.

Ings has played more matches in his career for Sean Dyche than any other manager in his career.

During their time together at Burnley, Ings scored 40 goals and provided 13 assists in 113 games.

Everton have a serious problem to solve when it comes to scoring goals and they need to do it quickly.

Beto should help alleviate that problem after scoring 10 goals in Serie A last year.

He needs to adapt to a new team and new league quickly which might be why Dyche also wants to sign Ings.

The 31-year-old knows what is required to succeed in the Premier League.

However, it appears to be easier said than done to find the back of the net when playing for Everton these days.