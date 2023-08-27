Fabrizio Romano now has exciting transfer update for West Ham fans following Brighton win

Fabrizio Romano has now given the coveted update that West Ham United fans will have been waiting for in their pursuit to sign Mohammed Kudus.

Sharing the update via X, Romano said a deal for Kudus is now almost completed.

Photo by Kostadin Andonov/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Romano said: “Mohammed Kudus has successfully completed medical tests in London as new West Ham player.

“Contract until June 2028 plus option to extend will be signed on Sunday.

“Here we go, confirmed.”

And after yesterday’s away win against lofty Brighton Hove Albion, there’s a lot of reasons to be happy for Hammers fans.

Mohammed Kudus should transpire to be an excellent signing for the side and will add real attacking impetus.

Not that any attacking verb was missing yesterday.

Fans will no doubt have been very happy to see Edson Alvarez starting his first game for the club.

The Mexico international looked very calm on the ball and looks set for a lot of success in a West Ham shirt.

And with James Ward-Prowse also looking excellent again, fans will be pleased to see the club close to completing more business.

Romano gives ‘here we go’ on Kudus to West Ham

Unlike much of the summer, there’s now real optimism following David Moyes’ side.

As of writing this West Ham sit top of the Premier League, a sentence not many thought they would read this year.

Photo by Kostadin Andonov/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Declan Rice’s departure left a sour taste and it looked like disagreement in the club’s transfer department could be costly.

However, just three games into the season and all looks rosy.

Mohammed Kudus really could prove to be the best signing of their whole summer too.

Fresh from his Europa League qualifying hat-trick with Ajax, you would also imagine the 23-year-old could hit the ground running.

And with Romano now updating that a deal for Kudus is all but confirmed, it looks like it’s once again time for West Ham fans to get excited.