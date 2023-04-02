Christian Falk says Oliver Glasner to Tottenham could be happening











German football expert and journalist Christian Falk has said that Tottenham could well be looking at making a move to appoint Oliver Glasner.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Falk touched on a number of scenarios surrounding Tottenham right now.

Of course, the big discussion point with Spurs right now is who is going to be the next permanent manager. A whole host of names are being linked with replacing Antonio Conte.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Release clause

One name who keeps cropping up is Oliver Glasner. The Frankfurt boss is believed to be open to the Spurs job. And writing about Glasner, Falk revealed a release-clause as well as a suggestion that something could be bubbling.

“With Oliver Glasner at Frankfurt; he won’t leave them at the moment. He does have a release clause in his contract, however, which he can use after the last Bundesliga match, or DFB Pokal. Then he can leave and Tottenham could have him immediately,” Falk wrote.

“We don’t yet know the amount, though his old contract from Wolfsburg indicates the rough range of the release clause Spurs could expect (around €5m).I think Glasner would be a good fit for Tottenham. I think there is something between both sides because Glasner didn’t sign his new contract.”

TBR’s View: Glasner would be an interesting appointment

This would be a bit of the unknown for most Spurs fans. But on paper, Oliver Glasner does appear to have a lot going for him.

He won the Europa League with Frankfurt for a start. That is a big achievement and something Tottenham fans can only dream of right now.

Regarded as a ‘top coach’ by fellow German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Glasner is definitely one to watch.

Spurs fans might want a more glamorous name. But in reality, Glasner might be the sort of project manager they need.