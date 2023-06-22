Sky Sports journalist claims ‘extraordinary’ player is definitely signing for Tottenham now

Gianluca Di Marzio has just claimed on Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur are about to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli.

Spurs have been linked with plenty of goalkeepers over the last few months. David Raya was the main target, while the likes of Jordan Pickford, Roberto Sanchez and Giorgi Mamardashvili have all been linked.

Vicario’s name heavily popped up only this week, and it looks like he’s going to be the one.

Gianluca Di Marzio says Guglielmo Vicario is joining Tottenham

It is no secret that Hugo Lloris’ time at Tottenham is on the verge of coming to an end.

The Frenchman has been an incredible servant for Spurs for over a decade. He has been a real leader, and in his prime, he was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

However, over the last few seasons, Lloris has been making quite a few mistakes that have cost Tottenham. That cannot continue, which is why Spurs have decided to replace him.

After unsuccessful talks to convince Brentford to sell Raya for a lower fee, Spurs have turned their attention to Empoli star Vicario, and a deal seems imminent.

Di Marzio has claimed on Sky Sports now that Spurs have verbally agreed a deal with the Italian side, and the journalist thinks this deal is as good as done.

He said: “The Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is going to Tottenham.

“There is an agreement between Tottenham and Empoli, a verbal agreement of €20 million (£17.2m) plus bonuses. Vicario will be another Italian goalkeeper at Tottenham after Gollini last season.”

TBR View:

Vicario had a really good season for Empoli last time out.

The Italian, who is still only 26, pulled off some incredible saves, and his performances in goal even impressed Italy legend and one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Gigi Buffon, who branded him as ‘extraordinary‘.

A little over £17 million is a very affordable fee for Tottenham, less than half as much as what David Raya would’ve cost them. That’s a huge positive right there, and it will be interesting to see how Vicario will fare if this deal will go through.

Fabrizio Romano has just revealed that Vicario has agreed a five-year-deal with Spurs.