Romano says boss is absolutely obsessed with signing ‘incredible’ Spurs player

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Thomas Tuchel is obsessed with the idea of signing Harry Kane this summer, but the striker is yet to tell Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to leave the club.

Romano was speaking on The Debrief as Bayern continue to be heavily linked with the Tottenham talisman.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It does appear that the Bavarian giants are in the driving seat if Harry Kane leaves Spurs this summer. Reports from Bild at the weekend suggested that Bayern hope to agree a fee with Daniel Levy for Kane by the end of the month.

Tuchel is obsessed with Harry Kane

It would appear that Tottenham have no such impression about a deal – judging by Romano’s latest comments.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The transfer guru suggested that Kane has not suggested to Spurs that he wants to leave and move to the Allianz Arena in this window.

However, Romano noted that Thomas Tuchel is doing everything he possibly can to make a deal happen, with the German pushing the Bayern hierarchy to bring him to the club.

“I think there is a crucial person in this story, Thomas Tuchel. Thomas Tuchel is 100 percent convinced that Harry Kane wants to make his move. And he’s also pushing a lot internally with people at Bayern, but also with Kane to make this deal happen. Thomas Tuchel is obsessed with Harry Kane. And this is why Bayern are confident. They feel that Kane wants to try this kind of new experience in Germany,” he told The Debrief.

“At the moment, the player hasn’t told Tottenham: ‘I want to leave, let me go’. So he is speaking to Bayern but he didn’t say anything like that to Tottenham yet.”

It is hard to imagine Daniel Levy being willing to let Kane go unless the ‘incredible‘ 29-year-old makes it absolutely clear that he wishes to leave the club.

Kane has one year left on his contract. And if he stays beyond the summer, that will give many associated with Tottenham hope that the club can agree a new contract with the forward.

And for Levy, Kane staying would clearly be the ideal option. Therefore, unless a club makes an absolutely crazy offer, it is hard to see the chairman opening the door for Kane to go.

The only exception may be if Kane makes it absolutely clear that he wishes to go.

Clearly, a lot is going to depend on what Kane says when talks with Tottenham over his future inevitably take place.