Sky pundit tells Arteta that 24-year-old Arsenal man has to play ‘every day of the week’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been told he needs to start Eddie Nketiah much more often this season.

Pundit Darren Bent was speaking on Soccer Saturday (26/8 5:14pm) about the 24-year-old striker.

Mikel Arteta made several big calls ahead of their match against Fulham yesterday.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu suspended, Arteta gave Jakub Kiwior his first start of the season ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian is still working towards full fitness after missing most of pre-season due to injury.

It also meant that centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes spent another match sitting on the bench.

In attack, Arteta dropped Eddie Nketiah in favour of Leandro Trossard, however, he reversed that decision at half-time.

Bent has now suggested that Arteta has to start Nketiah more often given his ability in front of goal.

He found the back of the net again yesterday, benefitting from an injury Calvin Bassey playing him onside.

Arteta urged to start Nketiah more often

Bent was asked why Arteta changed his team against Fulham and said: “I’m not quite sure, maybe because Fulham would defend deep so maybe there wasn’t enough space in behind to play Eddie [Nketiah] but for me I’d play Eddie every day of the week.

“I think even if you played him, Gabriel Jesus, whoever, I think if they all get 10 games I back Eddie to score more than all of them.

“He’s a natural goalscorer, even his goal today, first half the ball’s going across the box, no one’s in there. Kai Havertz is on his heels, [Leandro] Trossard’s outside the box.

“The first time they swing one across in the second half, who’s there? He’s there. Slides in, taps it in the empty net.

“So, I think [Mikel] Arteta would have learned a lot from his side today, certainly with the team that he picked.

“Arsenal will be thinking, at home against Fulham, a side that’s not won there for I don’t know how long, a long, long time, they should have left there with all three points.”

Bent claiming Nketiah would outscore Gabriel Jesus is a bold shout.

The Brazilian links play better than the Englishman, but Nketiah has proven to be a fantastic finisher.

It will be interesting to see which matches Arteta will start Nketiah in going forward this season once Jesus is fully fit.

Jermain Defoe has suggested he doesn’t get enough credit while he’s reportedly earned a big fan in England manager Gareth Southgate.