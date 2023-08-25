Alan Pardew has revealed that England manager Gareth Southgate has told him he’s a big fan of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah.

Pardew was speaking on TalkSPORT (25/8 9:45am) and recalled the conversation he had with Southgate on Monday evening.

The England manager was in attendance as Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park.

He witnessed a great performance from Mikel Arteta’s side as they held on with ten men after Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card.

Martin Odegaard was the match-winner that day, converting a penalty in the second half.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it was Eddie Nketiah’s good work that earned Arsenal their spot-kick after he reacted fastest to a quick free-kick.

Pardew has suggested that Gareth Southgate was very impressed with Nketiah during Arsenal’s win.

Southgate had already moved on to managing England’s senior team when Nketiah was banging in goals for fun at Under-21 level.

But he would have been well aware of his performances at that level.

Southgate admires Arsenal forward Nketiah

Recalling watching Arsenal’s game with Southgate earlier this week, Pardew said: “One conversation we did have which was interesting was about Eddie Nketiah who I thought played very, very well and was so unlucky with the dink, he got too much on it.

“I actually thought he reminded me of Ian Wright, I said to him, ‘What do you think Gareth? You’ve had him in the juniors’

“He said, ‘Yeah, we really like him’, he’s quick, lively.

“I really hope it’s a breakthrough season for that kid. He looks the part, he’s a bit like [Bukayo] Saka, he’s a nice person. Good luck to him.”

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The next international break is just a few weeks away and Nketiah may be hoping to earn his first senior call-up.

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich won’t affect his selection while Callum Wilson has looked bright at Newcastle.

Ivan Toney’s ban means he won’t be earning another call-up next month and so Nketiah is competing with the likes of Ollie Watkins.

The Villa man just scored a Europa Conference League hat-trick that may just earn him the nod over the Arsenal man.