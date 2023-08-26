Arsenal were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by Fulham today but Jermain Defoe was impressed by Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners repeated many of the mistakes from the end of last season, and that cost them. Joao Palhinha‘s late equaliser helped Fulham take home a point, and that’s a really disappointing result for Mikel Arteta‘s side.

One of the few positives, however, is Nketiah’s performance.

Photo by Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Jermain Defoe praises Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal boss Arteta surprised a lot of people when he decided to drop Eddie Nketiah today.

The Englishman started each of the last two games, and he was fantastic. Yes, he missed a couple of chances against Crystal Palace, but he was the one who won the penalty that eventually gave his side the three points.

Arteta’s decision to bench him backfired, and the Gunners boss turned to the 24-year-old to come on and change the game. Nketiah did just that.

He stretched Fulham’s defence, caused them problems, scored a lovely goal and then played a big part in reducing the visitors down to 10 men.

Defoe, a Tottenham Hotspur hero, was really impressed with the Arsenal number 14.

He said on Premier League productions after full-time: “That’s what you’ve got to do (come on and score after being benched). It’s actually a really good finish. You’ve got to concentrate for those ones and make sure you get good contact.

“But for me, he’s a top, top player. He doesn’t get enough credit to be honest. If he gets a run of games, he’ll definitely score goals.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Nketiah was superb for Arsenal when he came on today.

Defoe is right, the £100,000-a-week (Spotrac) striker really doesn’t get enough credit. He was brilliant for the Gunners when Gabriel Jesus was out injured last season, and he has been fantastic this time as well.

He is a gem of a player, and we really think Arteta should stick with him up top.

However, with Jesus now back and a big game against Manchester United coming up, we think Arteta will go with the Brazilian.