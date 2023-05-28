Sky pundit not impressed with £29m Tottenham man vs Leeds United











Pundit Clinton Morrison was unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski against Leeds United.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday (28/5 4:53pm), Morrison highlighted one moment in particular that left him wanting more.

Both sides still had something to play for at Elland Road today.

Leeds were fighting for their top-flight future, while Spurs could still qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Europe’s third-tier competition is obviously not where Tottenham wanted to be next season.

When Antonio Conte was sacked, Spurs were still in the top four even if performances were starting to suffer.

Tottenham’s forwards – aside from Harry Kane – have been off the pace this season compared to their usual high standards.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Dejan Kulusevski is a key example for Tottenham and will know he should have done better against Leeds.

The £29m forward started his career at the club so brightly but has struggled with injuries this season.

He’s not been able to hit those heights throughout the campaign but that could be said for many of his teammates as well.

Kulusevski should be better for Tottenham vs Leeds

Clinton Morrison was commenting on the game at Elland Road and said: “It’s like a basketball match, it’s end-to-end.

“It’s from Leeds’s long throw, and they break and they’re in.

“It’s two-on-one but [Dejan] Kulusevski’s pass to Son [Hueng-min] is nowhere near good enough and [Rasmus] Kristensen defends it well.”

Kulusevski couldn’t stop providing assists when he first joined the club.

He laid on eight goals for his teammates as well as scoring five of his own in just 18 appearances.

The Swede has played 11 more times this season but hasn’t matched either tally.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kulusevski will be disappointed he didn’t help extend Tottenham’s lead against Leeds today.

It would be a huge surprise to see his current loan spell not made permanent this summer.

He’s a player with so much potential and the club’s new manager could get a lot out of the 23-year-old.

There are reports suggesting Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici’s departure could affect his future.

With Harry Kane’s future also in doubt, the club simply can’t allow both forwards to move on this summer.

Show all