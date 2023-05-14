BT pundit says Tottenham have a ‘no-brainer’ decision to make on £30.5m player this summer











Pundit Steve Sidwell has said that Tottenham Hotspur have to secure the future of Dejan Kulusevski this summer.

Speaking on BT Sport Score, Sidwell was covering Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

It was another poor performance from Spurs away from home in the Premier League.

Their form away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has arguably cost them a place in the top four.

It became mathematically impossible for Spurs to qualify for the Champions League after yesterday’s defeat.

Daniel Levy has plenty of work on before the start of the next campaign.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

A new manager and director of football are the priority, but the squad needs immediate attention.

Not only is Harry Kane’s future a big talking point, but plenty of other players could be on their way out too.

Dejan Kulusevski is technically still on loan from Juventus, and his future at Tottenham isn’t yet decided.

Sidwell has insisted that Spurs have to get that wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Despite his patchy form since the World Cup, he was one of the few positives from yesterday’s match.

Tottenham must secure Kulusevski’s future – Sidwell

Asked about how the young Swede was doing after replacing Richarlison, Sidwell said: “[Dejan] Kulusevski’s been first-class. Since he’s come on he has been a bright spark for them.

“Bit of urgency, getting in behind. I think his loan spell was up at the end of this season and they’ve got the option to buy him.

“For me, he’s a no-brainer. He’s played with injuries and been a bit stop-start this season but his and his goals and assists stack up for me.

“So, he’d be one I’d look to tie down if I was Spurs.”

Reports suggest that Tottenham can make Kulusevski’s loan move permanent for £30.5m this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Given his age, this feels like a very good deal for a 23-year-old who has a great record of providing goals and assists in the Premier League.

Kulusevski was brought to Tottenham by Fabio Paratici, and his departure has raised question marks about the winger’s future.

However, he reportedly doesn’t want to return to Juventus which should make negotiations easy.

Spurs are also obligated to buy Pedro Porro this summer, which will put a large dent in their transfer budget.

It’s possible this could be one of the reasons it’s taking so long to find a manager to replace Ryan Mason.

Show all