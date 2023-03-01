Sky pundit amazed by Tottenham transfer target Evan Ferguson











Dean Ashton has told Sky Sports News (broadcast on 1/3; 10:25) that it takes a special talent to do what Evan Ferguson is doing for Brighton this season amid reports that Tottenham Hotspur want the young striker.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation in the Premier League this season. He has scored three goals and contributed two assists in seven top-flight games for the Seagulls.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

And it seems that his form is not going unnoticed. Recent reports from The Sun claimed that Tottenham are admirers of the teenager. In fact, it is claimed that some at Spurs view Ferguson as a potential long-term successor to Harry Kane.

Ashton lauds Tottenham target Ferguson

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has more recently suggested that Newcastle want Ferguson. Eddie Howe’s men have been building a very impressive squad over the last 14 months. And it seems that they want to add Ferguson to their ranks.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Of course, it is very early in his career. So you would imagine that the likes of Spurs and Newcastle will take their time before making a possible move.

But Ashton knows what it takes to shine in the Premier League. And he believes that Brighton have yet another gem on their hands based on what he has seen so far from Ferguson.

“It’s his talent, it’s his awareness, it’s his movement that’s really impressed me. And actually, he’s been really clinical because it’s not like he’s getting loads of minutes,” he told Sky Sports News.

“He’s having to fight for that spot with Welbeck as well, who’s obviously got plenty of experience. And I think De Zerbi’s using him in the right way, sort of bringing him in and out. And what an asset to have that maybe you didn’t think you would have when he came into the club to have a young talent such as that can physically handle the demands of the Premier League already.

“He’s kind of gone under the radar a little bit. I don’t think there’s many people shouting from the rooftops about this lad. But he’s 18, and he’s doing this at the elite level. That takes a special talent to do that.”

Brighton have done a brilliant job of selling their star players at the best possible time. Obviously, they would have loved to have kept the likes of Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard. But they have had replacements waiting in the wings.

Remarkably, they have emerged stronger each time they have let a key man leave. But the timing is crucial.

You would imagine that they would prefer to keep Ferguson a little while longer yet. But obviously, much will depend on what kind of offers they end up receiving in the summer.