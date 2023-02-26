Newcastle make Evan Ferguson decision ahead of triple summer transfer raid











Newcastle United are preparing for their huge cup final with Manchester United today but still have eyes on the summer transfer window.

The Mags are enjoying a fine season under Eddie Howe. They remain in the mix to reach the top four and have a big day at Wembley to look forward to this afternoon. Winning a trophy would bring sheer joy to the Toon, who have been waiting decades for a trophy.

However, when it comes to the summer, PIF are keen to back Howe again and according to The Mirror, Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is on their radar.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Mirror writes how Ferguson has been compared to Newcastle legend Alan Shearer. The youngster has enjoyed a breakout season with the Seagulls and is attracting interest from elsewhere too.

Tottenham are thought to be one of the clubs keen on Ferguson. Brighton have a handful of players who they know they’ll be fighting to keep in the summer.

The Seagulls fought off bids for Moises Caicedo in January but could face a similar situation come the summer.

TBR’s View: Ferguson one to watch for Newcastle fans

The fact he’s been mentioned in the same breath as Alan Shearer will instantly draw Newcastle fans towards him.

Evan Ferguson does look the real deal though and Brighton will be well aware that the bigger clubs will come sniffing this summer.

Ferguson seems to have all the qualities a PL striker needs. He’s quick, powerful, and can finish with aplomb. He’s still got a rawness about his game, but on the whole, he has quality.

If Newcastle can get this one done then they might have their new striker for a whole decade. And if he can achieve half as much as Shearer, then that will be a career well done.