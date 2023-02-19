Tottenham now keen on summer move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson











Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the sides keen on signing Evan Ferguson, with The Sun reporting that Spurs view the Brighton starlet as a potential long-term replacement for Harry Kane.

Kane’s future is going to be one talking point to keep a very close eye on in the remaining months of the season. Of course, the decision made on his future is going to have major implications for years to come at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kane is on his way to becoming the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history. He now has 200 in the competition, 60 off of Alan Shearer.

Tottenham eyeing Evan Ferguson

Someone at almost the complete opposite end of his career – with just three Premier League goals so far – is Ferguson. The 18-year-old has caught the eye in a Brighton side that has been flying this term.

And it seems that his form is attracting attention. In fact, The Sun reports that both Chelsea and Spurs want the teenager.

And the report adds that Tottenham view Ferguson as a potential successor for Kane. But of course, a move to Stamford Bridge could see the Republic of Ireland international reunited with Graham Potter.

Obviously, whoever comes in to possibly take the mantle from Kane is going to have a huge task. Tottenham fans will hope that it is also not something that they will need to worry about for a long time to come.

It is too soon to say what level Ferguson could reach. However, he has an outstanding record for the Seagulls’ under-21s. And he has made a very bright start to life in the first-team.

Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that he is a ‘fantastic‘ talent with big potential. Perhaps he could be the latest talent Brighton face a major battle to keep.