Sky journalist shares what Tottenham have told him about further transfers after Pedro Porro











Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has now shared what Tottenham Hotspur have told him about the possibility of any further transfers after Pedro Porro today.

Antonio Conte looks set to get his man in Porro after the deal was seemingly hanging in the balance yesterday morning.

David Ornstein reported that the deal was off as Sporting Lisbon moved the goalposts after the two clubs had reached an agreement.

But the Spaniard now looks set to complete his long-awaited switch to Tottenham, with the 23-year-old telling CNN Portugal it is time to ‘pursue his dream’ outside the airport in Portugal.

It’s come as a surprise that Porro will join Spurs on an initial loan deal, with Record reporting that the north London outfit will pay an initial £4.4 million before making the move permanent over the summer.

Spurs fans may be hoping this means their club could move for another player before the window slams shut. But Bridge says it is ‘unlikely’ Tottenham make any other signings apart from Porro today.

Transfer after Porro now ‘unlikely’ for Tottenham

The Sky Sports journalist spoke live on air today as he waits for updates on Tottenham’s transfer activities outside Hotspur Way.

He said: “Spurs fans asking me, will there be any more? The word is ‘unlikely’. It does look like one in today.”

TBR View: Porro is a big move for Tottenham

Although there were doubts over whether Porro would actually join Spurs, it’s a huge move for them and Conte.

Their struggles at right wing-back have been evident this season and they’ve signed arguably the best player on the market in the position.

Spurs fans may have expected more than Porro and Arnaut Danjuma this month, but both players will certainly improve Conte’s squad.

