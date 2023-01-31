Pedro Porro admits it's his 'dream' to sign for Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day











Sporting defender Pedro Porro has now admitted that he’s pursuing his ‘dream’ by signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

Porro was speaking outside the airport in Portugal, as relayed by CNN Portugal, ahead of his move to Spurs.

It’s been far from a straight forward move to sign the Spanish full-back.

Tottenham were all-but-convinced they had completed a move for Porro just a few days ago.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, 24 hours ago the deal was off, with Sporting wanting to restructure the deal.

After a long day of meetings, Tottenham finally agreed a new deal for the 23-year-old, who will have a medical at Spurs today.

Porro has now admitted it was time to ‘pursue his dream’ at join Tottenham, as he looks to make his mark on the Premier League.

Porro finally set to realise Tottenham dream

Speaking ahead of his trip to north London, Porro said: “No [I didn’t refuse to train]. I just asked. As they were negotiating, I just asked.

“My head wasn’t right, but Sporting also understood very well and I’m grateful.

“I’m very happy with this step, but I’m also leaving a club that gave me everything. I am very grateful and I hope everything goes well for them.

“I leave many friends here, I think they already know that, since I arrived, I am very grateful to them.

“Now, I have to move on with my life, pursue my dream and I hope everything works out for the best.”

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has given his infamous, ‘here we go’ to Porro’s move to Tottenham, with a medical scheduled today.

Porro has been Antonio Conte’s top target all month, and it’s easy to see why.

He’s never been happy with his options at right wing-back, and Porro could finally solve that issue.

It could also allow Djed Spence to leave on loan, as he looks set to join French club Stade Rennais.

