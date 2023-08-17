Journalist James Green has shared the latest update he’s heard about Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber’s knee injury.

Green was speaking to Sky Sports News, via Football Daily, about the 22-year-old’s unfortunate setback.

Everything seemed to be going to plan for Jurrien Timber after arriving at Arsenal from Ajax last month.

He had established himself in the side during pre-season and helped the Gunners win the Community Shield against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta selected Timber at left-back against Nottingham Forest and he played well in the first-half, although appeared to pick up a knock just before the break.

He managed five more minutes of action before being substituted, but the diagnosis of his problem is much more severe than first expected.

Green has now provided an update on the knee injury sustained by Timber and what happened immediately after being substituted.

It’s safe to say Arsenal didn’t expect the prognosis to be as bad as it has been given his behaviour in the hours and days after coming off.

Green has now shared what he heard from Arsenal’s medical department and said: “Before the press conference I was speaking to the medical department here at Arsenal and they were giving me some clarity about the injury.

“If you remember back to Saturday, Timber had the injury in the first half, they assessed the injury at half-time and then he went back out to play five minutes of the second half.

“Now, there have been a few questions asked as to why Arsenal put him back on the pitch.

“The club say they went through all the processes and protocols on the knee, Timber himself didn’t have any pain in his knee at all and they decided as a group he was fine to carry on, but they said as soon as you have any discomfort going into the second half let us know.

“He did and still felt no pain. The player wanted to continue but they decided to take him off.

“What they have told me is that Timber walked away, he was still walking the next day, which is really rare for an ACL injury.

“What the club are saying is that it’s just a tear in his ACL, there is no further damage to his knee.

“That doesn’t mean the rehab won’t be long, it’ll still be quite long-term, but it’s not as severe an injury as it could have been. So maybe a slightly positive take on it.”

The update that Timber hasn’t done any further damage to his knee should be good news for Arsenal in the long run.

It means he’s less likely to pick up further injuries in the future, although it’s never easy to recover from an ACL tear.

His Arsenal teammates have been consoling him after the news broke about his injury and plans are already in place in the transfer market regarding the club’s defence.

Timber will hope to feature again as quickly as possible but time will tell if that’s this season.