William Saliba sends message to Arsenal player after terrible news yesterday

Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Jurrien Timber had suffered a serious knee injury, and William Saliba has now sent him a message on Instagram.

The Dutchman started the Gunners’ opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest. He looked good until he hurt himself at the end of the first half, and he went down again just after the break.

Now, it has been confirmed that Timber has damaged his ACL.

William Saliba sends message to Arsenal teammate Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber only joined Arsenal last month, but he’s already a fan favourite at the Emirates.

The Dutchman had an outstanding pre-season. He was excellent in the United States and impressed back home in London too. His performance against Manchester City in the Community Shield earned him a ton of praise from almost everyone who watched him.

Arsenal fans were looking forward to seeing Timber have a huge campaign in the Premier League this term, but sadly, he’s set to miss most of the season now.

We told you how Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk reacted to the news about Timber’s injury yesterday.

Now, William Saliba has taken to his Instagram Story to send Timber a message.

“We will wait for you my bro,” he wrote.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal have a tricky decision to make now.

The Gunners have Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares on the left, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu both provide cover at right-back and in central defence when needed.

That, on paper, looks like enough options, but Tierney and Tavares could be sold, while Zinchenko and Tomiyasu have had more than one injury struggle in an Arsenal shirt.

That could force Mikel Arteta to dive into the market to replace Timber in the coming days.