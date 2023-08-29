Sky journalist says West Ham could now sign ‘stunning’ midfielder this summer

West Ham United have now held initial talks with free agent Jesse Lingard.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has shared more details about West Ham’s proposal to the 30-year-old.

West Ham have already spent a decent amount of money this season, bringing in the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, the sale of Declan Rice should offset much of that spending after he joined Arsenal for £105m.

That doesn’t mean that David Moyes and Tim Steidten might not look for a bargain if one is available.

The Hammers still want to sign a striker with Steidten currently in Brazil discussing potential deals.

West Ham could therefore consider a move for a free agent and talks have now been opened with Jesse Lingard.

The playmaker was incredibly popular during his short stint at the London Stadium back in 2021.

However, there was a lot of surprise when he turned down a permanent return last summer to move to Nottingham Forest.

His spell at the City Ground didn’t go to plan and now he’s available once again.

West Ham open talks with Lingard

Posting on social media, Sheth said: “West Ham United have held initial talks with Jesse Lingard’s camp over a short-term deal.

“Lingard has been training with the first team squad. No rush with Lingard as he’s a free agent and can be signed outside the window.

“Deal could be fully discussed next week.”

The ‘stunning’ playmaker might be the final piece of the puzzle for West Ham’s midfield options.

Lucas Paqueta is West Ham’s main central creative force, although he has dropped deeper at times this season.

Jarrod Bowen tends to drift out to the right, which would open up space for Lingard to operate in his preferred central position.

West Ham are in no rush to conclude talks with Lingard given his free-agent status.

Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool/Getty Images

They can assess the business they do in the final few days of the market before deciding if they need the 30-year-old.

One player linked with an exit is Pablo Fornals and if he departs, Lingard would be a cheap replacement.