West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals has been linked with a move to Sevilla this summer.

A report from AS has shared more information on the Spanish playmaker’s future as the end of the transfer window approaches.

West Ham manager David Moyes will be very pleased with his side right now.

They came away from yesterday’s game against rivals Chelsea with a brilliant 3-1 win thanks to goals from Nayef Aguerd, Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta.

Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images

There’s been a huge amount of talk surrounding transfers at the London Stadium this summer.

After losing Declan Rice, West Ham have struggled to spend the cash raised by his £105m sale.

One of his replacements, James Ward-Prowse, had a debut to remember recording two assists.

However, there could still be further departures this summer at West Ham with Sevilla interested in signing Pablo Fornals.

The 27-year-old has spent the last four seasons at the club but now prefers a return to Spain and the chance to play Champions League football.

Sevilla want West Ham star Fornals

The report suggests that Fornals is one of the options Sevilla are considering to strengthen their options at the end of the transfer window.

They believe they can sign him for between £4.2m and £6.8m, but his wages are likely to cause an issue.

Sevilla have reached their salary cap and need to make more sales to sign Fornals.

Other La Liga sides including Real Betis are keen on the 27-year-old and his desire to return to Spain means there’s a real chance he leaves in the next few weeks.

Fornals started West Ham’s opening match against Bournemouth and then came off the bench against Chelsea yesterday.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

He still has a role to play under David Moyes and that may mean they are reluctant to let him go.

West Ham are looking at players who can play in that area including Jeremy Doku.

Sevilla will hope that West Ham are happy to sell Fornals if the Belgian international arrives.

However, they need to sort out their own salary issue before a deal can be completed.