Sky Sports journalist Gary Cotterill has shared an update on the potential incomings and outgoings at Arsenal today.

Cotterill was speaking outside the Emirates as the action on deadline day continues to escalate.

One player who has already secured their exit from the club is Nuno Tavares.

The Portuguese defender has joined Nottingham Forest on loan with Fabrizio Romano providing more details about the deal.

Arsenal were considering trying to bring in one more player in a key position today but that looks less and less likely now.

There are still plenty of players who need to find a new club between now and 11 pm.

Many of them are no longer in Mikel Arteta’s plans and will barely feature if they get stuck at the Emirates.

Speaking outside Arsenal’s home ground, Cotterill said: “You are right, it is all about outgoings today at Arsenal.

“Very happy with the business they did early doors, bit of a setback with the injury to Jurrien Timber, but barring any drama I don’t think there will be any incomings today.

“In terms of outgoings, there are players who could be on the way out. Half a dozen players who want more football or are asking to move, and the club would be happy to see go.

“A couple of those bubbling under nearer the surface and will be done today quite imminently.

“Rob Holding has fallen down the pecking order here at Arsenal in terms of a first-team place, two clubs in to buy him on a straight deal, Sevilla in Spain and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

“It’s even Stevens, they are neck and neck as far as I can tell, but that deal should be announced before the end of today.

“Albert Sambi Lokonga, Luton are putting in a bid to bring him in on loan in the next few hours.”

The likes of Rob Holding and Albert Sambi Lokonga should have had their exits sorted much earlier than this.

Edu will now be working overtime to get all the required deals over the line in the final few hours of the window.