Arsenal have been considering entering the market for one last signing today

Arsenal could look to make one final defensive signing before the transfer window shuts.

That’s according to journalist Sam Dean, writing on The Telegraph’s deadline day transfer blog.

All in all, it’s been a very successful window for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta secured his top targets early in the window with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz already settling into his starting line-up.

Much of the focus of today will be on outgoings with the squad still too big to be registered for the Premier League and Champions League.

Nuno Tavares is heading to Nottingham Forest, while the club are still trying to find a solution for Cedric Soares.

Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

However, the incomings might not be done at the Emirates just yet.

Dean has suggested that Arsenal are still trying to make a defensive signing today.

Things change so quickly on deadline day that anything could happen in the next few hours.

Arsenal looking at making defensive signing

Posting on The Telegraph’s transfer blog, Dean said: “Arsenal have been considering entering the market for a new defensive option, although there appears to have been little progress on that front.

“Never say never on deadline day!”

Arsenal could be looking to make a defensive signing before today’s deadline passes after the injury to Jurrien Timber.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Dutch international was set to play a key part for the Gunners this summer, with his versatility especially coming in handy.

With the likes of Kieran Tierney already leaving and more defenders potentially following, bringing in one more defender might not be a bad idea.