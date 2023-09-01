Fabrizio Romano has shared fresh update about Nuno Tavares overnight

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest information he’s heard about Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares’s move to Nottingham Forest.

Romano posted on social media late last night with more information on the Portuguese full-back.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done some fantastic business this summer but still has work to do today.

It feels like most of that work will be concentrating on outgoings with Arsenal’s squad too big right now.

There are several players who are surplus to requirements and one of those is Nuno Tavares.

The 23-year-old looks like Tavares is on his way to Nottingham Forest from Arsenal and Fabrizio Romano has more details on the deal.

The full-back may have now played his final match for the Gunners now.

Romano shares more information on Tavares amid Arsenal exit

Posting on social media, Romano said: “EXCL: Nuno Tavares loan deal has been signed now between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal with new details.

“Understand loan fee is £1m, buy option £12m but also £3m extra add-ons for Arsenal. #AFC

“Told buy option clause could become mandatory if certain conditions are met.”

Although Romano doesn’t share what those conditions are, Arsenal are likely to have made them realistic for Tavares to reach.

It’s likely to be a number of appearances although Steve Cooper has plenty of full-backs to choose from.

If Tavares doesn’t start quickly, then he might lose his place in the side, meaning a potential return to Arsenal next summer.

It’s unlikely Arteta will want that though given his current options in that position.