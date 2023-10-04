Sky journalist claims Tottenham summer target now ‘on verge’ of January exit

Tottenham Hotspur may have just been handed a significant boost in pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

During the summer, speculation was doing the rounds linking Spurs with the Manchester United winger.

Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport in July that Tottenham had made an enquiry about Sancho’s availability.

More recently, Dean Jones told the same outlet that Spurs may consider Sancho again in January – but only for “really cheap”.

Now, according to Florian Plettenberg, the Red Devils player is likely to be on the move at the start of next year.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

And in a boost for Tottenham, they could potentially pick him up on an initial loan deal at this stage.

The Sky Sport Germany journalist took to X to claim that Sancho is “on the verge” of leaving Man United in January.

“A loan is more likely than a permanent deal at this stage,” added Plettenberg.

The reporter also said Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic is in “regular contact” with Sancho, but claimed a January return to his former club is “very unlikely” at this stage.

“Most important for Sancho: He wants to play regularly,” added Plettenberg.

Our view

Sancho was absolutely sensational at Dortmund, making a name for himself as “one of the most exciting players in the world” (The Guardian).

Things haven’t been going well for him at Old Trafford, however, so a change of scenery would be the best thing for him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have a top manager in Ange Postecoglou who has brought the best out of previously struggling players.

Let’s hope Spurs and Man United can strike a deal and enable Sancho to get his career back on track.