Tottenham Hotspur will only consider a move for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho in January if they can get a good deal.

Journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, has provided more details on the ‘frightening’ winger’s future.

Jadon Sancho’s move to Manchester United really hasn’t gone to plan.

After looking like one of the most exciting young players in Europe at Borussia Dortmund, he was signed for £73m by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, he’s now in his third season at Old Trafford and doesn’t appear to be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans anymore.

He’s made three substitute appearances so far this season but it looks unlikely that he’ll be reintegrated into the squad any time soon.

Sancho was available this summer for less money than Brennan Johnson, although it’s way too early to tell if Spurs went for the right player.

Tottenham could move for Sancho in January but only if he’s available for a cut-price fee.

The 23-year-old doesn’t play in a position that Ange Postecoglou needs to immediately improve.

However, Daniel Levy has never been someone to turn down a bargain.

Tottenham unlikely to move for Sancho in January

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said: “It doesn’t feel like the sort of one that Tottenham are going to be looking for in the January window, from what I can tell at this stage, so I wouldn’t necessarily expect them to need to come back in for Jadon Sancho in a moment like that unless an easy loan or a really cheap deal opened up.

“But the big question for Jadon Sancho will be whether he even has a future within the Premier League or he needs to go back abroad again. I think that’s going to be the first thing that he has to address.”

Tottenham fans will think they can do a lot better business than sign Jadon Sancho in January.

Even if he’s available for a small fee, his wages are likely to be some of the highest in the squad.

With Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, Son Heung-min and Manor Solomon, Spurs already had four very strong wide options.

Add in Ivan Perisic, the recovering Bryan Gil and even Pedro Porro and Postecoglou are not short of options.

Postecoglou would instead prefer to sign another centre-back if the opportunity arises in the next transfer window.