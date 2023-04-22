‘Situation has changed’: Fabrizio Romano has shared another manager twist for Chelsea and Tottenham fans











Julian Nagelsmann will not be the new manager of Chelsea.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Nagelsmann, and he says that the German is no longer in the race to become the new Blues boss.

Nagelsmann had been named as the favourite for the Chelsea job for quite a while, but now, the ‘phenomenal’ manager is not going to be headed to Stamford Bridge.

This update is bound to catch the attention of Tottenham fans as Spurs have also been linked with a move for Nagelsmann lately, and now, the path has cleared for them to appoint him.

Nagelsmann not going to Chelsea.

Romano shared what he knows about this situation.

“What we have to add today is from what I understand Julian Nagelsmann is prepared to withdraw from the Chelsea job race. He’s prepared to withdraw with immediate effect. From day one he’s been one of the top picks for the Chelsea job. He’s always been there. There have been many talks, but what happened?” Romano said.

“The situation has changed. Timing is a factor and Nagelsmann knows that Chelsea are taking time. At the moment it looks like a final decision to leave the race as Chelsea coach. The message is clear, he’s no longer available for talks with Chelsea. Let’s see if Chelsea will change this story and go for a different manager.”

Twists and turns

This is just the latest twist in what is becoming a very intriguing battle of wits between Tottenham and Chelsea as they look to appoint their next head coach.

Let’s not beat around the bush, Spurs and Chelsea are fishing in the same ponds here, and there’s a lot of bluffing and double bluffing going on as their top targets try to get the best deal for themselves, while both clubs are trying to appoint the right man.

Right now, it appears as though Spurs have a free run at Nagelsmann, but who’s to say that this won’t change in the coming weeks.

This remains one of the most intriguing stories in football right now.

